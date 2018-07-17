Restricted Parking Zone in West Seattle Junction area? Here’s how to tell SDOT what you think

Will the West Seattle Junction area get a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ)? The most-recent briefing was at April’s Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting (WSB coverage here) and now it’s time for the next steps – SDOT is asking for your feedback. A mailer is arriving later this week in residential and business addresses in the area, but even if you don’t receive it, you can comment via an online survey, e-mail, or two upcoming drop-in events. From SDOT’s project team:

SDOT received a request to evaluate residential streets near the West Seattle Junction for eligibility for a new RPZ. The orange-lined blocks shown on the map below meet the requirements for a new RPZ, which would prevent all-day parking by commuters on these streets.

Specifically, an RPZ in the West Seattle Junction would:

*Limit vehicles without an RPZ permit to 2-hour parking, 7 AM – 6 PM, Monday – Saturday, on RPZ-signed blocks.

*Allow residents in the orange-shaded area to purchase RPZ permits to park longer than the posted time limit on RPZ-signed blocks. Permits are currently $65 per vehicle for a two-year cycle. One hangtag guest permit is available per household. A $10 low-income permit is available.

*Not allow employees to purchase permits. RPZ signs would not be installed adjacent to businesses, and existing time limit areas near businesses will remain.

Depending on feedback, a formal RPZ proposal will be released to the community in fall 2018 along with a public hearing. Unpaid time limit and individual space changes will also be finalized in fall 2018. See more information about this project on our website.

To submit comments or ask questions:

· Take this survey by August 19, 2018 or email us at WestSeattleParking@seattle.gov

· Visit SDOT staff in person at one of two informal drop-in sessions/tables:

o West Seattle Farmers Market on Sunday, July 29, 2018 from 10 AM to 2 PM

o Cupcake Royale at 4556 California Ave SW on Friday, August 10, 2018 from 10 AM – 11:30 AM