Pirates, baseball, mindfulness, and more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Western Tanager, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

The weekend has begun – here are your Saturday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WATCH WORLD CUP SOCCER: Whisky West (WSB sponsor) is opening early for the Sweden/England World Cup match – 6:30 am. (6451 California SW)

ALL-STAR TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League‘s home park Bar-S in Alki is home to the District 7 11/12 All-Star Tournament starting this morning at 9 am, with WSLL facing PacWest in one of the first games – see the brackets here. (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

WALK IN THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: This 10 am walk isn’t your basic nature walk:

“Come back to your senses” is the third of a series of hikes on the first Saturday of each month, guided by members and friends of the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group, each with a theme. Andrea D’Asaro, of Awaken to Mindfulness, and Ken Workman, great-great-great-great-grandson of Chief Seattle, will lead a Mindfulness Walk focusing on clearing the senses and calming restless minds. The one-mile walk will be slower than hiking, pausing along the way to observe sense perceptions and experience this native forest with fresh eyes and ears. Participants will learn about the connection between Native culture and mindfulness and cultivating a deep connection with the earth.

Meet at the trailhead. (14th SW/SW Holly)

SEAFAIR PIRATES LANDING: 10 am-5 pm, it’s an all-day party at Alki Beach, with vendors, kids’ rides, and around 1:30 pm – could be earlier or later, though! – the arrival of the Seafair Pirates, sailing in, and then usually wading ashore, near the Alki Bathhouse. (60th SW/Alki SW)

WADING POOLS: Expected to be open today, your West Seattle wading pools will be Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Hiawatha (noon-6:30 pm; Walnut/Lander)

STORYTIME FEATURING ‘NECK AND NECK’: 11 am at Westwood Village Barnes & Noble. (2600 SW Barton)

GARY DAVIS: “Eclectic” singer/songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

THE GEMINI: Live in-store at Easy Street Records in The Junction, 7 pm – West Seattle’s own Jeff Rouse and his new band. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

FAMILY VAUDEVILLE: Saturday night fun at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm – details, including ticket info, are in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

