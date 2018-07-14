ONE WEEK AWAY: 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade and first-ever PAWrade!

(Photo from 2017 West Seattle Grand Parade)

Before we get going with today’s West Seattle Summer Fest coverage – and whatever other news the day brings – we want to remind you about next Saturday’s mega-event: The 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade, preceded by the first-ever PAWrade. The parade’s official start time is 11 am, California/Lander, heading southbound to California/Edmunds, but if you’re watching at or near the start of the route, you’ll want to be in place sooner for the Seattle Police and Vancouver, B.C., Police Motorcycle Drill Teams, which start between 10:30 and 11 to zoom down the parade route before the rest of the parade. And in The Junction, you and your dog are invited to be part of the first-ever PAWrade, which will bark its way down California SW from Genesee to Edmunds at 11 am, between the motorcycles and the Grand Parade. Want to be part of the PAWrade? Register here now, so you don’t have to worry about it on parade day! As for the Grand Parade itself – presented by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation: As we’ve reported, Lora Swift is the Grand Marshal, and Velko Vitalich is the Orville Rummel Trophy winner, so you’ll see them riding toward . If you’re watching in The Junction, you’ll hear West Seattle’s own award-winning broadcaster/journalist Brian Callanan announce the parade. If you’re not a parade fan, at least remember that you’ll have to stay off California SW until it’s over (if everything goes off on time, the last entries usually pass the end of the route sometime after 1 pm), and there’ll be parking restrictions on the side streets too. More previews in the days ahead!