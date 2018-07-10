West Seattle, Washington

11 Wednesday

61℉

Morgan Junction mural restoration complete – with Easter eggs!

July 10, 2018 9:32 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle history | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos)

After 176 hours spread across 22 days, the Morgan Junction mural restoration is complete! (See a “before” image here.) We stopped by this afternoon as restoration artist Bob Henry met with project masterminds Dan Austin – who first hatched the idea more than 2 1/2 years ago – and Lora Swift.

We also got a tour of the “Easter eggs” you can look for in the finished work (west wall of the building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy/California) – like a license plate honoring a key figure in the West Seattle murals’ creation and restoration, Earl Cruzen:

And another one in honor of this particular mural’s co-creator:

The restorer added a self-portrait too:

Next up in the quest to restore the murals – the Mosquito Fleet mural on the east side of the Campbell Building in The Junction.

Share This

3 Replies to "Morgan Junction mural restoration complete - with Easter eggs!"

  • Lowe July 10, 2018 (9:40 pm)
    Reply

    It looks great!  So fresh.  Well done! 

  • Swede. July 10, 2018 (9:43 pm)
    Reply

    Will head down to check this out in person for sure! Looks good on picture so must be even better ‘IRL’ (like the cool kids say ;-) )

  • Raised in WS July 10, 2018 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    Wow, this looks freaking incredible. I bus/walk by this mural frequently and have enjoyed checking up on the progress every time I go by. Growing up in West Seattle, I remember as a kid seeing these murals, being parked next to them waiting for my parents, etc. so these are really special for me. They really are an integral part of the junction. Amazing job and way to preserve a special part of the community.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann