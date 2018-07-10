Morgan Junction mural restoration complete – with Easter eggs!

(WSB photos)

After 176 hours spread across 22 days, the Morgan Junction mural restoration is complete! (See a “before” image here.) We stopped by this afternoon as restoration artist Bob Henry met with project masterminds Dan Austin – who first hatched the idea more than 2 1/2 years ago – and Lora Swift.

We also got a tour of the “Easter eggs” you can look for in the finished work (west wall of the building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy/California) – like a license plate honoring a key figure in the West Seattle murals’ creation and restoration, Earl Cruzen:

And another one in honor of this particular mural’s co-creator:

The restorer added a self-portrait too:

Next up in the quest to restore the murals – the Mosquito Fleet mural on the east side of the Campbell Building in The Junction.