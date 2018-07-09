West Seattle, Washington

10 Tuesday

More West Seattle outdoor music! 2018 lineup for Summer Concerts at The Mount

July 9, 2018 11:59 am
(WSB photo from 2017 Summer Concerts at The Mount)

In a summer full of outdoor music – West Seattle Summer Fest, Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, the Alki Art Fair, SPF 30, and more – here’s the newest lineup: Summer Concerts at The Mount! Four free Friday night shows on the south side of the Providence Mount St. Vincent campus (4831 35th SW). We just checked in with The Mount after a reader question, and found out this is the plan:

Aug. 3rd: The Abbagraphs
Playing the pop hits of ABBA and the disco era

Aug. 10th: The Illusion of Elvis by Danny Vernon
The King is back by popular demand!

Aug. 17th: Maia Santell and House Blend
Jazz, Big Band, Contemporary Favorites and Classic Hits

Aug. 24th: The 85th Street Big Band
Featuring swing favorites from the 30s, 40s & 50s

Dinner: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Live music: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Dinner is optional and available for purchase at all Mount concerts.

