HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, first report

11:34 AM: We’re already into hour 2 of West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, and The Junction is full of people – and pets! At Hotwire Coffee (east side of California SW, just south of SW Genesee), Stanley was one of the first participants in the Furry Faces Foundation fundraiser Paws & Paint (explained in our calendar listing), which continues until 5 pm, today only! Meantime, this is happening inside ArtsWest (west side of California, just south of SW Alaska):

Until 2 pm, you are invited to visit the West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ instrument petting zoo inside ArtsWest. Just found out about it thanks to a question here at the Info Booth/Tent! Which, by the way, we are sharing again today with community organizations/agencies you should stop by to meet – until 2 pm, Seal Sitters are on the south side of the booth, SR3 Sealife Response, Rehab and Research is on the west side.

For any questions you have at the festival, we are on the north side of the booth, West Seattle Junction Association volunteers are on the east side. (We also have info about other upcoming local events – come get flyers about Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, the West Seattle Car Show, WS Outdoor Movies, Tuesday’s West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park, etc..)

Other highlights as today gets going:

-Until 6 pm, special programming (see the schedule here) celebrating the grand opening of Verity Credit Union (west side of California south of Oregon; WSB sponsor)

-Noon, programming starts at GreenLife in Junction Plaza Park at 42nd/Alaska (schedule here), with a discussion about saving Southern Resident Killer Whales

-12:30 pm, music starts onstage (California north of Oregon), with a School of Rock showcase

-3 pm, adults’ pie-eating contest at California/Alaska (the kids’ contest is tomorrow)

ADDED 12:33 PM: Even more fun …

Dancers just appeared at Summer Fest. And if you missed Thursday night's 'flash mob,' Dancepowered is back at 3 pm …, pic.twitter.com/owNENOto9I — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 14, 2018



Here’s the studio those dancers are from. Also, Celtic Dance at 1 pm and Flamenco at 4 pm. Just be in the California/Alaska vicinity to see the magic happen. Elsewhere at the festival right now… go to VAIN (west side of California just south of Oregon; WSB sponsor) for a photo booth benefiting the Senior Center of West Seattle:

1:21 PM: The Summer Fest sights continue:

And we found the wandering “Star Wars” characters. Not stormtroopers after all:

While you wander, it’s not just about the booths – from sidewalk sales to cafés, The Junction’s year-round businesses are going all-out more than ever this year.

Pegasus Book Exchange‘s $1 sale is a hit. And steps away, Easy Street Records‘ café has extra room because of the temporary sidewalk setup:

Right across California from there, Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) has a big sidewalk sale going too – as well as some discounts inside the store:

North of Oregon, the community mural continues to be a work in progress:

And another kind of art continues to be at the heart of the most popular question here at the Info Booth/Tent: “Where’s the face painting?”

Answer: One on each midblock crosswalk hump – plus, you might have noticed on Verity’s grand-opening schedule above, they’re offering facepainting 2-4 pm. More coverage to come!