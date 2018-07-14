HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, evening report

(QUICK LINKS: Bus reroutes here … Festival music schedule here … festival food options here … kids’ ride hours and pricing here)

(COVERAGE SO FAR: Saturday morning/afternoon, here … Friday night, with music, here … Friday evening, here … Friday morning/afternoon, here)

5:04 PM: Another clear, warm night is on the way at West Seattle Summer Fest 2018! Thanks to Paul Weatherman for the view from dusk last night, looking over the beer garden/main stage zone on California north of Oregon. Today’s music slate continues leading up to headliner Shannon And The Clams at 10 pm. In the meantime, some bonus tunes:

The Whole Bolivian Army, playing right now at @verityseattle West Seattle grand opening pic.twitter.com/KS18iU6QnD — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 14, 2018



They’re popular – several people stopped by the Info Booth/Tent asking for directions (Verity is on the west side of California just south of Oregon). Here at California/Alaska, a flamenco dancer and musicians wrapped up about half an hour ago:

Flamenco at Summer Fest! pic.twitter.com/4JszJb7wU3 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 14, 2018

They mentioned an upcoming show – in Wallingford, not West Seattle, but if you’re interested, here’s more info.

5:26 PM: Another SFD call for aid to the festival – this time to help someone who is reported to have had a seizure. If you are here and need help, of course call 911 first – if it’s something minor, we do have band-aids and sunscreen at the Info Booth/Tent (courtesy of WSB sponsor GoodMed).