HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest, day 1, first report

(QUICK LINKS: Bus reroutes here … Festival music schedule here … festival food options here … kids’ ride hours and pricing here)

11:51 AM: We are already approaching the third hour of West Seattle Summer Fest 2018 – and what you see above is part of what’s new this year: Giant games, on the east side of California SW, just north of SW Oregon, free for anyone, any age, to play. If you’re not ready to play, browse the year-round merchants’ sidewalk sales and visiting vendors and see who and what’s here. A couple places that caught our eye during our first stroll:

Those booths are both on the south block of California SW, between Alaska and Edmunds. (The Living Computer Museum itself is in nearby SODO – we are definitely making a note to visit sometime soon!) On the east side of that block, you’ll find these two WSB sponsors next to each other:

Talk to GoodMed about their unique plan for helping you and your loved ones stay healthy; talk to Westside School about the preK-8 programs at their campus in Arbor Heights. We’ve noticed MANY WSB sponsors at the festival and we’ll spotlight more through the weekend. Whether you’re new to West Seattle or a longtime resident, this is a great time to discover and celebrate what’s local. And to just plain celebrate – if you’re doing that with the little ones, note that the ride-ticket booth is on SW Alaska, east of 44th SW:

This is the best time to wander the festival – the scheduled events haven’t yet ramped up – first music on the main stage is a Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) showcase at 3:30 pm – you’ll also see the folks from Mode at the mentioned-above Giant Games zone. More to come!

P.S. Yes, that’s the Guardian One helicopter that just looped over the festival a couple times. Haven’t seen them over here in a while!

12:33 PM: Lots of people here already – including a West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) tour group of sorts:

That’s one corner of the view from our spot in the Info Booth (aka Info Tent), one place where you’ll also find community groups/organizations/agencies – here’s the schedule. Others are scattered throughout the festival – for example, if you have questions about Sound Transit‘s West Seattle light rail, ST is here …

So is the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Project, aka viaduct-to-tunnel, asking the big question of whether you’re ready for that big closure when the switchover is made, likely this fall. Both those transportation agencies are in the main row of booths on California SW; wander a bit east on SW Alaska toward Junction Plaza Park and you’ll find the GreenLife zone, with even more community organizations, including the West Seattle TimeBank. GreenLife programming (here’s the schedule) starts at 1 pm, with a welcome from the Duwamish Tribe, followed by a discussion of Native issues.

1:12 PM: That’s been delayed. But there are many reasons to visit GreenLife, focused this year on the health of Puget Sound and other Salish Sea waters. Including the orca ride:

(Several people have asked us about PCC [WSB sponsor] – they’ll be at GreenLife tomorrow, we’re told.) Also on the central-east stub of the festival zone – SW Alaska east of California – you’ll find classic fair food, including elephant ears. Roasted corn, too! If you’re looking for cotton candy – a popular question many years – that’s over next to the kid-rides ticket booth on the west side of SW Alaska.