HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2018, day 3!

West Seattle Summer Fest‘s third and final day is officially under way! The question of the day so far – “where’s the Farmers’ Market?” As seen in our top photo, it’s in its old spot in the parking lot behind KeyBank – same hours as every week, 10 am-2 pm – if you’re trying to enter off SW Alaska, just look for the gap between the kids’ rides, on the alley.

Even if you’ve already been to the festival – today’s the day to come back and take another look, or do some things you missed on your first tour. Such as – support local nonprofits! More than a few of them are selling raffle tickets – including the West Seattle Helpline, West Seattle Food Bank, and the quilters who are donating raffle proceeds from this creation to the Senior Center of West Seattle:

(WSB photo taken Friday)

The crowd has grown quickly today – maybe because it’s expected to be extra-hot later – so far, though, nice breeze! Mainstage music (California north of Oregon) starts at noon, with Rat City Brass. More coverage to come!

12:19 PM: Another place to find out about, and support, some of your local nonprofits/community groups – GreenLife, headquartered at Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska), where they have a few T-shirts left:

Sustainable West Seattle presents GreenLife, where you can find out about the West Seattle TimeBank, Metro buses, registering to vote, recycling, using solar power, and more, via these booths along SW Alaska east of California:

Diver Laura’s virtual-reality look under the Salish Sea is not to be missed, either – get to GreenLife! Back in other booth rows, it’s a great day to learn about your local businesses (and pick up some swag). HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) is right across from us in the heart of California/Alaska and has several freebies including discs.

Meantime, up at the mainstage, we caught a bit of the zesty Rat City Brass:

Rat City Brass onstage at Summer Fest – launching Sunday music, running through The Dusty 45s at 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/0QLp6vitml — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 15, 2018

At California/Alaska, the Celtic dancers are expected to be back around 1. More coverage to come.