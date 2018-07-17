West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

UPDATE: West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park

July 17, 2018 7:21 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
7:21 PM: Not on the Hiawatha east lawn yet? You have time to get here and enjoy the West Seattle Big Band‘s only local outdoor concert this summer – the annual Concert in the Park, on until about 8:30 pm, with a special West Seattle Grand Parade-related presentation at intermission around 7:45. The band’s second number was “Warm Breeze,” perfect for this night, as WSBB director Jim Edwards noted.

Bring a chair/blanket and come join the 100+ people already enjoying the music – free!

7:35 PM: Ever seen the legendary CC at Chelan Café on Monday nights (6-9 pm)? She’s a special guest vocalist tonight:

And she’ll be back before the show’s over!

8:43 PM: The concert’s wrapping up with “New York, New York.” More to add when we’re back at HQ!

3 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park"

  • NW July 17, 2018 (8:56 pm)
    This music I imagine is music you can dance to and no one over dances at these shows so that’s why I don’t go. Did you observe anyone dancing wsb?

    • WSB July 17, 2018 (9:33 pm)
      Yes, actually, there was dancing! It’s great to sit and listen to (which I did) too, though. The WSBB is awesome.

  • Summer! July 17, 2018 (9:02 pm)
    Great concert! The band was terrific and the singers were so good. Thank you for giving us such a wonderful summer evening! 

