UPDATE: West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park

7:21 PM: Not on the Hiawatha east lawn yet? You have time to get here and enjoy the West Seattle Big Band‘s only local outdoor concert this summer – the annual Concert in the Park, on until about 8:30 pm, with a special West Seattle Grand Parade-related presentation at intermission around 7:45. The band’s second number was “Warm Breeze,” perfect for this night, as WSBB director Jim Edwards noted.

Bring a chair/blanket and come join the 100+ people already enjoying the music – free!

7:35 PM: Ever seen the legendary CC at Chelan Café on Monday nights (6-9 pm)? She’s a special guest vocalist tonight:

And she’ll be back before the show’s over!

8:43 PM: The concert’s wrapping up with “New York, New York.” More to add when we’re back at HQ!