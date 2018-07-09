West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Music Under The Stars at Delridge CC Park, rain or shine!

July 9, 2018 7:36 pm
7:36 PM: A raindrop here and there isn’t getting in the way of the second of four Music Under The Stars events, presented by the Seattle Chamber Music Society at Delridge Community Center Park (Genesee/26th) – live music by a student ensemble until 8, then live audio streamed in from the SCMS Summer Festival concert at Benaroya Hall. (Added – two longer clips from the live-at-Delridge mini-concert:)

Free – and North Delridge’s own Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) is here too with a kids’ activity booth.

7:59 PM: The live concert has ended – but the UW student musicians (who are awesome – we’ll add a clip or two when back at HQ) will be back during intermission, the SCMS rep has announced. Also: A prize drawing for everybody here – concert tickets. We’re headed in but the live audio from downtown is just about to start and there’s a lot of fun to be had at the park. (The drizzle, by the way, has long since stopped.)

  • Out for a Walk July 9, 2018 (9:11 pm)
    Beautiful music!. Wish I had attended.  Thank you Chamber group and West Seattle Blog for recording a bit so I could see and hear what I missed!  

