(WSB photos)

Until 7 pm, fresh flowers and vegetables await you at the High Point Market Garden‘s first farmstand of the season … steps from where they were grown:

What we saw during our brief stop included beets, onions, carrots, zucchini, and greens. Also under the tent at 32nd SW and SW Juneau, other fresh-grown produce, including fruit, brought in by ROAR (Roots of All Roads):

You can shop the High Point farmstand every Wednesday through September.