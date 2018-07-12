HAPPENING NOW: 2018 West Seattle Summer Fest Eve & Art Walk

(For Metro bus reroute info in The Junction through Sunday, look here)

NOW the streets are closing for @wsja West Seattle Summer Fest. pic.twitter.com/2uX7leTdQS — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 13, 2018

6:40 PM: The streets in the heart of The Junction didn’t close earlier than usual after all … but they’re closed now and West Seattle Summer Fest Eve, combined with the July WS Art Walk, is on! Impromptu fun is happening in the street as well as planned activities like chalk art:

See our morning preview list for locations where you’ll find chalk art tonight (as well as the WS Art Walk venue map/list and more). Lots of setup under way – from sidewalk cafés to sidewalk sales, including the official farewell banner at Terjung’s Studio of Gifts:

If you missed it when we published it last week, here’s our story about Gregor Terjung‘s decision to retire and close the shop after half a century. Come to The Junction and celebrate your neighborhood, tonight through Sunday! Bubbleman is happening on California south of Alaska right now and a lot more is in store … updates to come.

Bubbleman in the street as West Seattle Summer Fest Eve continues accelerating…. pic.twitter.com/U3MZLxzePW — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 13, 2018

7:18 PM: If you saw the Junction website mention of a 7 pm surprise on West Seattle Summer Fest Eve – this was it:

The Summer Fest flash mob. pic.twitter.com/VgECMMMRBc — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 13, 2018

What next? More music and art! We spotted another chalk creation in progress outside Cupcake Royale:

More scenes from Summer Fest Eve and the Art Walk, coming up.