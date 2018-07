That photo was texted to us by someone wondering what was on fire somewhere beyond Blake Island. We looked around and finally got the answer in a tweet a few minutes ago from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue: “Crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm brush fire in the 2800 block of Long Lake Rd SE. Battalion 8 is advising the fire is out and we are mopping up.” Here’s a map – the fire scene is west of the Southworth ferry dock.