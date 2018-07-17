FREE! The tool you should borrow just in case

That’s free for you to borrow and use … just in case. Southwest Precinct Crime-Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner explains:

Due to a continued increase in burglaries over the last few months- the SW Precinct would like to remind our community members that you can rent a professional engraver from the SW Precinct for free!

These engravers allow you to mark your property (such as tools, bicycles and electronics) with an identifying number- such as your Driver’s License number. Then if/when your items are stolen- you are able to report to law enforcement that it was marked. These markings assist the Seattle Police Department in getting recovered property back to victims, as well as aid with investigations.

If you are interested in renting an engraver- please stop by the SW Precinct (2300 SW Webster St.) and speak with the desk officer. Remember the SW Precinct is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

Please also keep in mind that I, as your SW Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator, offer free residential and commercial safety/security assessments! Contact me directly for more information and for scheduling.