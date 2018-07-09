4 for your West Seattle Monday

(California sea lion, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CREATE YOUR OWN COMIC: Southwest Library series starts for 4th through 7th graders, 2:30 pm. Free but registration is required – check to see if there’s room! (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUPS: Two meet tonight at local libraries at 6:45 pm – Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is discussing “Orange is the New Black” by Piper Kerman; West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) is discussing “Run” by Ann Patchett.

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS, WEEK 2: Second of four Monday nights for the Seattle Chamber Music Society‘s free series at Delridge Community Center Park – at 7:30 pm, an ensemble plays live, and then at 8 pm the sound system carries live audio from the SCMS Summer Festival concert at Benaroya Hall. Bring your own blanket/chair, bring a picnic, bring the family, bring your neighbors! Here’s what last week was like. (Genesee/26th SW)

MONDAY QUIZ: 7:30 pm, all ages, prizes – longrunning quiz night at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)