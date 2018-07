Thanks for the tips! Until 4 pm, it’s “soft open” day at Oh’s Sandwiches (3217 California SW), where the menu above is hanging over the counter and Linh is busy behind the counter:

She says their regular days will be Mondays-Saturdays, so being open today is truly a special occasion. And they’re offering a deal:

We first reported on the new shop, which is in a live-work space at the Revel townhouse complex, back on June 28th.