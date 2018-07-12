FOLLOWUP: Competency evaluation ordered for West Seattle burglary/sex-assault suspect

Keelan Malone was back in court today, almost two weeks after the 26-year-old was charged with burglary and indecent liberties in a mid-June burglary/sexual-assault incident near 13th and Roxbury. The court documents from the hearing reveal two actions of note: First, Malone wanted to dismiss his defense lawyer, but the judge said no. Second, a motion was granted for his competency to be evaluated, and the documents say it will be done at Western State Hospital. Meantime, he remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.