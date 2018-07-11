FOLLOWUP: Arbor Heights 35th SW closure change explained

SDOT confirms, no more round-the-clock closures on 35th SW as its Safe Routes to School sidewalk project continues in Arbor Heights. On Tuesday, it looked like the announced 2-week shutdown of 35th between 102nd and 104th had finally begun – but a commenter noted that the stretch reopened later in the day. So we checked today with project spokesperson Ching Chan, who explained:

Our contractor’s concrete sub for paving 104th – 106th was delayed by a couple of days two weeks ago, which pushed back our schedule a little. We had originally planned for a full closure between 102nd – 104th just as we did with 104th – 106th. However, we were getting complaints from neighbors on 34th that cars are using 34th as a detour/shortcut. We intended the closure because it will allow our crews to complete the work in the shortest length of time. So we came to a compromise of only fully closing 102nd – 104th during our work hours, 7 am – 4 pm (depending on our workload, this may shift a little) and then reopening it at the end of each day to accommodate commuters. This temporary closure will last through end of July. And once we complete this section, we will apply the same plan for 100th – 102nd.