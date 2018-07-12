UPDATE: Flipped-vehicle crash in 5000 block of Delridge

8:01 AM: SFD and SPD are arriving at a flipped-car crash in the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW [map]. SFD reports that everyone’s out of the vehicle and that no one is seriously hurt. Avoid the area.

8:11 AM: The crash response is primarily affecting the southbound side of Delridge, per texter and scanner.

8:20 AM: Photo added. Our crew reports driver of flipped car hit two parked cars. Nobody required hospitalization. Tow truck has arrived; traffic is getting by both ways with use of center lane as well as NB lane.