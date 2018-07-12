West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

68℉

UPDATE: Flipped-vehicle crash in 5000 block of Delridge

July 12, 2018 8:01 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

8:01 AM: SFD and SPD are arriving at a flipped-car crash in the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW [map]. SFD reports that everyone’s out of the vehicle and that no one is seriously hurt. Avoid the area.

8:11 AM: The crash response is primarily affecting the southbound side of Delridge, per texter and scanner.

8:20 AM: Photo added. Our crew reports driver of flipped car hit two parked cars. Nobody required hospitalization. Tow truck has arrived; traffic is getting by both ways with use of center lane as well as NB lane.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Flipped-vehicle crash in 5000 block of Delridge"

  • newnative July 12, 2018 (8:24 am)
    Reply

    What color and make of car is that? I can’t tell from the picture. Thanks. 

  • MTD July 12, 2018 (8:46 am)
    Reply

    Four door gray colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann