First Southwest Design Review Board date set for mixed-use project at 7617 35th SW

We first reported one month ago on the new mixed-use proposal for the auto-shop site at 7617 35th SW. Now there’s a Southwest Design Review Board meeting date set – 6:30 pm Thursday, September 6th. The draft packet available via the city website offers three “massing” options for the proposed development, all four stories, ranging from 42 apartments, 16 offstreet-parking spaces, and 5,500 square feet of commercial space to 51 apartments, 27 spaces, and 5,000 sf of commercial space. Since this is the Early Design Guidance phase, the “packet” focuses on massing – size/shape/siting of the project – rather than final design touches. There’ll be a public-comment period at the meeting, which will be at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon); if you have comments sooner, the assigned city planner is Michael Gushard – reachable via e-mail, michael.gushard@seattle.gov.