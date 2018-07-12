First open house for Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle as move-in time approaches

(WSB photos)

Face-painting isn’t just for kids! It was part of the party this afternoon as Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) welcomed visitors to its first big public open house.

The weather was so nice, it was a patio party too, with music by the Jukehouse Hounds:

We showed you a peek inside the new facility back in May but went back this afternoon for the festivities and to see the finishing touches – like the hallways decorated with scenic photos and even benches:

Soothing sights like fish tanks, too.

The management team welcoming visitors included community-relations director Elizabeth Shier and executive director Dawn Schaper:

It’s been almost five years since first word a memory-care facility was being planned for the site at 4515 41st SW. It has room for up to 66 residents.

Quail Park is hoping for move-ins to start after a round of inspections planned in early August. If you missed the open house, you can set up a tour – go here.