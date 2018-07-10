First-ever West Seattle Beer & Music Festival set for next month

Before we get back to previews of imminent summer fun (and other news) – we want to be sure you know about the first-ever West Seattle Beer & Music Festival, which is sponsoring WSB right now to help get the word out. First thing you need to know – this is a 21+ event. It’s happening August 24th through 26th at the Masonic Center in The Junction, offering what organizers describe as “an amazing selection of unique beers, spirits, customized food pairings from local culinary heroes, and an event soundtrack of live music throughout the weekend.”

It’s a benefit, too, with ticket proceeds helping WestSide Baby serve thousands of families in need.

So far, 30 local and national brewers are participating in the West Seattle Beer & Music Festival, with 70 beers, both specialty and familiar. The spirits will be offered in handcrafted cocktails in a special lounge. And the food pairings will be featured in “Sips and Bites” popups “curated by local culinary stars working directly with festival brew masters.” Food on Sunday will include a pig roast, and that’s also Dog Day – when you’ll be able to bring your furry friend.

As for the music – showcased acts include Rippin’ Chicken, Funky 2 Death, Marmalades, and Unsinkable Heavies – plus others – as well as DJ Indica Jones.

“We are thrilled to bring this festival to our community. It’s a very exciting time to be on the Westside,” said West Seattle Beer & Music Festival Association chair Joe Jeannot. (Read more about organizers here.)

READY TO GET YOUR TICKET(S)? There’s a range of festival ticket options, starting at $25. All include a souvenir pint glass, available for pickup at the festival. Limited and VIP ticket offerings are available, with amenities listed by organizers as including “early access, preferred seating, special drinks, private restrooms, custom T-shirts, private pours, and epicurean creations.” Get your ticket(s) here!