FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD: Still on hold, but SDOT looking at ‘near-term improvements’ while light-rail route planning continues

(WSB file photo, part of Fauntleroy Boulevard proposed project zone)

Almost half a year has passed since SDOT announced the Fauntleroy Boulevard project was on hold while waiting to see if it would conflict with Sound Transit‘s light-rail plans. The question has lingered since then: So what will happen to the Move Seattle levy money (up to $18 million) set aside for Fauntleroy Boulevard? This SDOT announcement today says some decisions are approaching:

We’ve continued to hear strong community support for the safety and mobility improvements at the heart of the Fauntleroy Boulevard Project. In response, we’re exploring constructing near-term improvements to help improve predictability for people who walk, drive, and bike on Fauntleroy Way while Sound Transit continues to consider their preferred alignment. These near-term improvements will emphasize lower-cost methods in order to expedite construction and save costs, given the potential these improvements may have to be removed during Sound Transit light rail construction in the coming years.

Later this month, we’ll convene a roundtable of community representatives to discuss potential improvements, based on the original Fauntleroy Boulevard Project design. After that, we’ll share our near-term improvements proposal with the community. We anticipate constructing these near-term improvements as soon as spring 2019.

We remain committed to the goals of the Fauntleroy Boulevard Project. If Sound Transit’s light rail design for West Seattle does not impact Fauntleroy Way, we will move forward with the project as designed. If Sound Transit’s design impacts Fauntleroy Way, we will work with Sound Transit to implement streetscape improvements on Fauntleroy Way that align with the goals of the Fauntleroy Boulevard Project. In this case, we would also reallocate remaining Fauntleroy Boulevard Project funds to address other mobility needs in West Seattle.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at fauntleroyblvd@seattle.gov or call our project phone number at 206-727-3994.