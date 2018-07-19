Duwamish Rowing Club’s annual Dieter Hotz Rowing Regatta: Spectators welcome Saturday!

(WSB photo by Leda Costa, from 2017 regatta)

Our area’s only rowing club invites you to its biggest annual event on Saturday! The Duwamish Rowing Club is hosting its third Dieter Hotz Rowing Regatta at Duwamish Waterway Park in South Park, 8 am-2 pm:

All are invited to this free event which features singles, doubles, fours, and quads from Duwamish Rowing and small clubs in the area, e.g. Eastside Prep. Renton Rowing, Lake Stevens and more.

Races will include youth from all the clubs and masters (adults of all ages). Boats will launch from Duwamish Waterway Park at 10th and Elmgrove in South Park, and spectators can view the finish line of the 1000 meter races at 12th and Elmgrove.