COUNTDOWN: Not just festival food at 2018 West Seattle Summer Fest

Continuing to count down to this year’s West Seattle Summer Fest, this Friday-Sunday in the heart of The Junction, it’s time to talk food! As WS Junction Association (the merchants’ organization that presents Summer Fest) executive director Lora Swift explains, “We’re focused more and more on the incredible food you can find right here in The Junction. With each restaurant offering table service, fair specials, plenty of seating, and front-row people watching, grabbing a bite at Summer Fest has never been better or more delicious.” The first list below is year-round food/beverage businesses with “extended service” during Summer Fest – in most cases that means temporary outdoor cafés:

Some – like West 5 (WSB sponsor) – get going with their outdoor café on Summer Fest Eve, so come down tomorrow evening and wander! Meantime, for festival days Friday-Sunday, here are the vendors you’ll find with booths/stands on SW Alaska:

Monster Dogs

3 Little Sisters Filipino Deli

Ray’s Food

Frelard Tamales

Bang Bar

Matador West Seattle

Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que

Tasty Craves Roasted Corn

Kenyan Kitchen

Official festival hours are 10 am-6 pm Friday and Saturday – with music and beer garden running later those nights – and 11 am-5 pm Sunday. But “extended service” also can mean added hours, so wander when you’re at the festival and see what you find! More previews to come …