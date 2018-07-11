COUNTDOWN: Not just festival food at 2018 West Seattle Summer Fest

Continuing to count down to this year’s West Seattle Summer Fest, this Friday-Sunday in the heart of The Junction, it’s time to talk food! As WS Junction Association (the merchants’ organization that presents Summer Fest) executive director Lora Swift explains, “We’re focused more and more on the incredible food you can find right here in The Junction. With each restaurant offering table service, fair specials, plenty of seating, and front-row people watching, grabbing a bite at Summer Fest has never been better or more delicious.” The first list below is year-round food/beverage businesses with “extended service” during Summer Fest – in most cases that means temporary outdoor cafés:
Easy Street Records
Elliott Bay Brewing Company
Supreme
Great American Diner & Bar
Falafel Salam
Vine and Spoon
The Lodge Sports Grille
Pizzeria Credo
Maharaja
Kizuki Ramen
Seattle Fish
The Beer Junction
JaK’s Grill
West 5
Pecado Bueno
Ma’ono
Shadowland
Coastline Burgers
Talarico’s
Bin 41
Some – like West 5 (WSB sponsor) – get going with their outdoor café on Summer Fest Eve, so come down tomorrow evening and wander! Meantime, for festival days Friday-Sunday, here are the vendors you’ll find with booths/stands on SW Alaska:
Monster Dogs
3 Little Sisters Filipino Deli
Ray’s Food
Frelard Tamales
Bang Bar
Matador West Seattle
Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que
Tasty Craves Roasted Corn
Kenyan Kitchen
Official festival hours are 10 am-6 pm Friday and Saturday – with music and beer garden running later those nights – and 11 am-5 pm Sunday. But “extended service” also can mean added hours, so wander when you’re at the festival and see what you find! More previews to come …
