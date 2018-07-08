COUNTDOWN: 2018 West Seattle Outdoor Movies now 13 sunsets away

That’s the trailer for “Wonder Woman,” first of this summer’s six West Seattle Outdoor Movies, now less than two weeks away – so it’s the next summer countdown we’re launching! The movies are free, at dusk on six consecutive Saturday nights, outside the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) in The Triangle, coordinated by the Y and the West Seattle Junction Association, with sponsors including WSB. In case you missed (or forgot!) this year’s announcement published here back in May, here’s the full slate of movies and dates:

July 21 – Wonder Woman

July 28 – The Secret Life of Pets

August 4 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

August 11 – A Wrinkle in Time

August 18 – Coco

August 25 – Black Panther

The movies are free; concessions support the Y, and raffles each movie night will support these other local nonprofits:

July 21 – West Seattle Helpline

July 28 – WestSide Baby

August 4 – West Seattle Food Bank

August 11 – West Seattle Timebank

August 18 – ArtsWest

August 25 – WSJA Mural Project

While the movie start time will change as dusk gets earlier, you’re welcome to show up with your chair/blanket as early as 6:30 every time. If you’re bringing the kid(s), the Y plans activities to keep them entertained, and food trucks are expected (schedule to come) if you want to have dinner but don’t feel like bringing a picnic. We’ll see you at the Y, at the movies!