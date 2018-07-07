COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks to 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade (and Junction PAWrade)!

(2017 West Seattle Grand Parade WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Here in the heart of summer, there’s so much going on, we spend almost as much time on reminders (and calendar listings) as on coverage! Today, we want to start reminding you about the West Seattle Grand Parade, now exactly two weeks away, on Saturday, July 21st. Its official start time is 11 am, with the route running southbound on California SW from SW Lander in The Admiral District to SW Edmunds in The Junction, but if you’re watching at or near the start of the route, you’ll want to get in place sooner because the motorcycle drill teams head off down the route first, as early as 10:30 am. This is the ONLY parade in Seattle where you’ll see two police motorcycle drill teams – Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. (their only area appearance) Dozens of other entrants include local organizations and businesses as well as citywide parade favorites such as the All-City Band [photo above]. The parade is in its ninth (!) decade and is produced by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation, with a team of local volunteers coordinating, and support from Seafair, as it’s an officially sanctioned event. (Haven’t been to the parade before? Here’s one of our reports from last year, featuring the prize-winning entries, including lots of video. More specifics as the parade gets closer!)

P.S. New this year, as we’ve noted previously, you and your dog are invited to be part of the pre-parade PAWrade in The Junction! Meet up starting at 10:15 am at California and Genesee, and then PAWrade southbound through The Junction starting at 11. You can register that day BUT pre-registration is appreciated – you can do that online here. Free! Prizes!