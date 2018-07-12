West Seattle, Washington

12 Thursday

COUNTDOWN: 1 week until 2018 Summer Concerts at Hiawatha start!

July 12, 2018 10:15 am
July 12, 2018 10:15 am
Before we get to the big list of what’s up today/tonight, yet another summer-fun countdown reminder: We are now exactly a week away from the first of this summer’s six Summer Concerts at Hiawatha, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association (with co-sponsors including WSB). Here’s the lineup as announced back in May for these six free 6:30 pm outdoor concerts on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (along Walnut south of Lander). First up next Thursday (July 19th) – Ural Thomas and The Pain. Bring a chair/blanket – see you there!

