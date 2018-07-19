CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle’s Kelly Crum chosen for Seafair Scholarship Program for Women court

Back in 2015, the year she also became a Holy Names Academy graduate, Kelly Crum was crowned West Seattle Hi-Yu Senior Court Queen. Now she’s celebrating another achievement: Wednesday night at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), Kelly was announced as a member of this year’s Seafair Scholarship Program for Women court – second runner-up to Miss Seafair. Kelly is at right in the photo above with 1st runner-up Bianca Llorico (left) and the new Miss Seafair Zoraida Valdovinos (center). Their scholarships were announced at a special event hosted by the Seafair Commodores. Thanks to Kelly’s proud mom Gloria Teves for the photo and report! You will see them all in this Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade (which runs south on California from Lander to Edmunds, official start time 11 am, but the Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Police motorcycle drill teams get going as early as 10:30 am). Kelly will be a senior at Gonzaga University this fall; she is also an alumna of Holy Rosary in West Seattle.