CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Little League 11/12 All-Stars win district, head to state

10:22 PM: Thanks to Cami MacNamara for the photo and report from tonight’s championship game in the West Seattle Little League-hosted District 7 11/12 tournament at Bar-S: WSLL came from behind for the second game in a row and won the title, 6-5! They were down 5-3 but won the game with a big comeback inthe bottom of the sixth inning. Next up, the state tournament in Sedro-Woolley. The champs play the host team there, District 11, at noon on Saturday, July 21st.

10:52 PM: Added, a photo sent by Porter Hammer:

Porter explains that’s WSLL’s Bobby Trigg, “after hitting a triple, driving in 2 RBIs that tied the game in the bottom of the 6th (last) inning; then he came into score on a hit by the next batter to win the game.”