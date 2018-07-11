CONGRATULATIONS! Velko Vitalich to ride in West Seattle Grand Parade as 2018 Orville Rummel Trophy recipient



(WSB photo, 2017)

Every summer, two honorees are chosen to ride toward the start of the West Seattle Grand Parade – the Grand Marshal (as announced earlier this week, Lora Swift) and the winner of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community. This year’s Orville Rummel Trophy recipient has just been announced: Velko Vitalich, best known as West Seattle High School‘s baseball coach for 31 years – a run that just ended a year ago.

Coach Velko’s retirement didn’t start then, though – he stayed on at WSHS (his alma mater, Class of 1973) to coach golf this past season. He’ll be formally presented with the trophy at next Tuesday’s West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park (co-sponsored by WSB), 7 pm July 17th on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center, and then you can cheer for him as he rides down the parade route four days later, on Saturday, July 21st (starting at 11 am, southbound on California SW from SW Lander in Admiral to SW Edmunds in The Junction). The parade is presented by the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation and coordinated by local volunteers.

ABOUT THE ORVILLE RUMMEL AWARD: It’s named after the man who founded the West Seattle parade in 1934, Orville Rummel – lots of background in the story we published the year we were honored with the trophy, in 2010. The award was first presented in 1984. Here’s the full list of recipients along the way: