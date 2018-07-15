CONGRATULATIONS! Seattle Derby Brats’ Galaxy Girls heading to national championship

(Photo by Danny Ngan)

Thanks to Tanya Powers for this report on national-championship competition ahead for the Seattle Derby Brats‘ Galaxy Girls, a third of whom are from West Seattle:

They will be heading to Philadelphia to compete for Junior Roller Derby Association (JRDA) Championships this coming weekend, July 20th to the 22nd! They are currently ranked 2nd place in the country and have won championships the last 3 years.

2 skaters attend Chief Sealth: Brady aka Sophie Maskill and Anita Getcha aka Rosemary Alliston. 3 skaters attend West Seattle High School: Seven Skate Nine aka Morgayne Lawson, SchloMo aka Gaby Rose, and Fighty aka Mikki Dysart. It is Mikki’s last year with Seattle Derby Brats as she will be attending college at University of Pennsylvania next year.

Our coaches Patrice Davis and Erin Clark also have West Seattle roots. Our league was founded in West Seattle and is the largest league in the United States! Please wish them luck!!! More info about champs here. Streaming watch passes will be available here.