CONGRATULATIONS! Lora Swift chosen as Grand Marshal of 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade

What a year for Lora Swift! Just a little past halfway into 2018, she’s already scored two major local honors – first, Westsider of the Year, as awarded by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, and now, we’ve learned she’s been chosen as Grand Marshal of the West Seattle Grand Parade (coming up July 21st)! You might know her best as executive director of the West Seattle Junction Association, but that’s just one of the many hats (and tiaras!) Lora has worn in the community. For more than a decade, she was proprietor of Hotwire Online Coffeehouse at the north end of The Junction; there, she founded what’s now the West Seattle Outdoor Movies series, which brings hundreds of people together on summer Saturday nights, and she’s also masterminded the West Seattle Art Walk among other fab community events. Right now, as news of her parade honor is announced, she’s coordinating the peninsula’s biggest party, West Seattle Summer Fest, Friday-Sunday (July 13th-15th) in the heart of The Junction. And then – maybe she can at least take a quick break to bask in the cheers along the parade route when she rides as Grand Marshal, starting at 11 am Saturday, July 21st, southbound on California SW from Lander to Edmunds. (WSB photo from May, as Lora volunteered at West Seattle Food Bank gala)