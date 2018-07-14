COMMUNITY GIVING: South Delridge Community Group, Friends of Delridge Triangle team up for cleanup

Thanks to Mary for the photo and report:

An energetic group of neighborhood volunteers came together on this sunny morning to clean up the Delridge Triangle at Delridge Way SW/18th Ave SW/SW Barton St, and to clean up surrounding blocks. The clean-up was a joint effort between the South Delridge Community Group (SDCG) and Friends Of The Delridge Triangle (FDT). This is one step of a greater project in the works to redevelop the Triangle into a safe and usable community space where the neighborhood can play. The Delridge Triangle project was a Your Voice, Your Choice 2017 award recipient. The project is now moving forward and hopes for a boost from the 2018 Neighborhood Matching Fund.

The next Delridge Triangle clean-up will take place on Saturday 08/11 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. All are welcome to join us. It’s a great way to start the weekend, keep our neighborhood clean, meet neighbors, and build community!

Contact the South Delridge Community Group @:

sdelridgecommunitygroup@gmail.com

Or visit our website:

southdelridgecommunitygroup.wordpress.com

Contact Friends Of The Delridge Triangle @:

delridgetriangle@gmail.com

Or visit our website:

Friends of The Delridge Triangle