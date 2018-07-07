COMMUNITY GIVING: One simple, quick way to help create a cleaner community

If your Saturday’s already set but you’re looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday brings your next chance to make a big difference with a little of your time, in the next Morgan Junction-area community cleanup organized by Jill Boone:

Join us Sunday, July 8, from 9:30 – 11:00 to pick up litter along California and Fauntleroy, our little business area! We meet at 9:30 at the ATM lot in front of Domino’s and by the Shell station. I’ll be parked there with litter grabbers, bags and vests. Bring your own gloves. Bring a bucket if you want one. For kiddos, I have small vests, a few small grabbers (for toddlers) and some small buckets.

Bring the family! It’s fun and it’s a way for small kids and big kids to do something to benefit their community. Pups are welcome if well-behaved and leashed.

We need adults or teens who can walk to C&P and back or from the start to the UU Church and back and up and down Fauntleroy from the intersection! Families with small kids do the immediate area and bus stops. Kids are amazing at grabbing cigarette butts with those small grabbers!