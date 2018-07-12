CLOSURE ALERT: Hiawatha wading pool done for the day

Thanks to Sean for the photo and tip: The Hiawatha wading pool has closed early for the day. Someone got sick and draining, then refilling, would have taken longer than it was worth, so they just drained it for the day. It should reopen tomorrow at noon as scheduled. EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) is open until 6:30 pm and Lincoln ParK (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open until 8 pm. (By the way, we’re listing wading pools and open/closed status in our daily highlights all summer long.)