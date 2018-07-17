Christmas in July! Be part of it Sunday in West Seattle

Even with thousands of donated cookies and hundreds of donated hours of volunteer help, it takes a lot more for The Christmas People to make magic happen on their namesake holiday – and that is why they’re hoping you will be part of this Sunday’s Christmas in July event. It’s happening Sunday (July 22nd) at the Masonic Center (4736 40th SW), same place The Christmas People offer a sit-down dinner on December 25th to anyone who shows up. Christmas in July starts with a silent-auction preview and no-host bar at 4 pm, silent auction at 5, buffet dinner starting at 5:30 pm, live auction at 6:30 – with items including getaways (from Wine Country to Italy!) and “Christmas items reminiscent of Christmas Past.” Speaking of Christmas, West Seattle’s own Santa Al will be there to greet you Sunday. Tickets are only $15 – buy yours now here. Or if you’d like to be part of Christmas in July as a volunteer, check at 206-719-4979 or pialley@jps.net.