VIDEO: Carmen Best announced as Seattle Police Chief

July 17, 2018 9:47 am
 West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(10:34 am: Clicking “play” should take you to the archived video of what was a live feed from announcement at City Hall)

9:47 AM: Ten days after she was announced as back in the running for the permanent job, Interim Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is about to get it. That’s according to a media advisory from the mayor’s office, which says Mayor Durkan will make the announcement at 10 am. We’ll add the official news release when it’s available.

10:12 AM: We have the live announcement going in a stream from City Hall above right now. Durkan says “everybody knows” Chief Best and knows she can do the job. “She knows our city and our officers.” Chief Best says, “I know great things are ahead” and says she is “incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

10:21 AM: The speeches are over and now it’s question time. First, the mayor announced there’s a 3:30 pm meet-and-greet at City Hall’s Bertha Knight Landes Room this afternoon for anyone who wants to meet the new chief (who does still need to be confirmed by the council), and she says they’ll be touring the city, visiting precinct roll calls, etc.

10:32 AM: The announcement event is over. The video window above should now take you to the archived video.

3 Replies to "VIDEO: Carmen Best announced as Seattle Police Chief"

  • KrazzieK July 17, 2018 (10:15 am)
    Congratulations Carmen😀!!

  • Um, No! July 17, 2018 (10:42 am)
    I’m fine with the Best selection.   Although I worry about her being just another puppet of the Mayor’s office.  Hopefully, she can stand tall and push back to do what makes sense.  I truly want her to succeed. The disappointment is that Mayor Jenny yet again flip flops.   Best didn’t even make the final three cut and after some real public push back/pressure and a convenient withdrawal by one of the finalists,  Mayor Jenny put her back in!     First the Head Tax and now Police Chief.   Way to be decisive and a leader Jenny!  Or, not.  The mayor’s office and SSC is a joke. 

    • Chuck July 17, 2018 (11:14 am)
      I’ve not followed this closely at all, but DO remember the outrage when Best was bumped from contention. Imagine my surprise to see she not only got back in, but got the job. Flip flop is right! Hey, if she is truly the “best” candidate, great. But this (and the head tax debacle) is not a good start for Durkan. How can we expect that issues like our rampant homelessness get solved under her direction? We’ve not had strong leadership from the Mayor’s office in ages.

