At West Seattle Summer Fest 2018: Drink beer, save parking!

(WSB file photo – one of WSJA’s 4 free-to-shoppers lots)
Continuing our countdown to West Seattle Summer Fest – next Friday, Saturday, Sunday (July 13-14-15) in The Junction – tonight, we’re talking beer. Specifically, a new beer that will make its debut at Summer Fest: SOL (Save Our Lots) Parking Pale! We’ve reported before on the challenge facing the West Seattle Junction Association in continuing to offer free parking; the land it’s on, owned by Trusteed Properties and leased to WSJA, continues to increase in value and therefore property tax, which is passed on to the local businesses who comprise WSJA, under terms of their lease. After an appeal, they’ll get a bit of a reprieve, but that won’t last, so a fundraising campaign is launching, and SOL Pale is part of it. Elliott Bay Brewing Company has brewed it, described as “a hybrid, somewhere between a session style pale ale and a hazy light wheat” with a “citrusy aroma and quaff-ably refreshing finish.” For starters, it’ll be available at Elliott Bay and The Beer Junction; watch for more news about it as Summer Fest approaches. P.S. If you’re not a beer drinker, WSJA is accepting donations for the lots online, too.
| 2 COMMENTS