Another West Seattle project gets its first Design Review date: 3201 SW Avalon Way

July 19, 2018 3:43 pm
Starting with tonight’s meeting for 4747 California SW, four projects are now on the Southwest Design Review Board calendar for the next two months. A September 20th date has just been added for 3201 SW Avalon Way, proposed for 7 stories, 152 apartments, and 80 offstreet-parking spaces. We first told you about this project last December, when the early-stage proposal surfaced for the site of the 28-unit Golden Tee Apartments at Avalon/Genesee. The September 20th review – which would focus on the size/shape/siting of the building, since it’s the Early Design Guidance phase – is set for 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon); if you have comments before that, you can e-mail Abby Weber (abby.weber@seattle.gov), the city planner assigned to the project.

  • Wmyron July 19, 2018 (4:30 pm)
    152 apartments > 80 off-street parking spots…. unless they are using some kind of new common core math….Maybe the “extra” parking spots needed can be on the 16th or 17th fairway at the golf course….

