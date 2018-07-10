AIRCRAFT ALERT: Disaster drill at Boeing Field on Thursday

(Air Force file photo of C-17 Globemaster III over Joint Base Lewis-McChord)

If you’re among the West Seattleites who are in the flight path and/or line of sight of Boeing Field – you might notice some unusual activity this Thursday. Here’s the announcement:

Two C-17 military aircraft will arrive at Boeing Field at about 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, as part of a drill involving the medical transport of people “injured” in a fictional national disaster. The flights will be met by emergency responders and medical personnel, who will transport the “patients” to area hospitals. Nearly two dozen local, state, federal, and private organizations, led by Madigan Army Medical Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, have worked together since October to plan the exercise—which is required to maintain the airport’s status as a part of the National Disaster Medical System.

We asked airport spokesperson Brent Champaco if any other aircraft would be participating; he replied that you might see a military helicopter too.