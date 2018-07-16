West Seattle, Washington

About the police response near Delridge/Brandon

July 16, 2018 10:30 pm
That photo is from one of several people who messaged to ask/tip us about a big police response near Delridge/Brandon this past hour. We headed out to find out, but the police had all cleared the scene by the time we arrived, so we stopped at the Southwest Precinct to ask at the front desk. The log notation: Very loud argument between a man and woman, in or along the street. No injuries, as there was no aid dispatch. (Thanks again for the tips – 206-293-6302, text or voice, is the fastest way to reach us, 24/7.)

  NDelridge-ite July 16, 2018 (10:41 pm)
    @WSB, we live across the street and heard from neighbors as we arrived home that they thought they heard shots fired – any mention of this from SPD? this property has recently become a real issue.

    WSB July 16, 2018 (11:00 pm)
      If someone called it in that way, that could be what led to the big response, but no, all we got was “loud argument” – the desk officer generally only has access to what type of call it was, rather than a lot of details, and that’s the best we could do since we couldn’t find any officers still out on the call.

