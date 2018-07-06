6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Summer in the city! Alki scene photographed by Mark Jaroslaw)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, for our sunny Wednesday:

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Another round of low-low tides has begun – lower than -3 feet the next three days! Today’s tide has already bottomed out but Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) until 11:30 am. Here’s their schedule for the next four days – and here’s the tide chart.

WADING POOLS OPEN – The wading pools scheduled to be open today, since the weather qualifies, are Lincoln Park until 8 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), Hiawatha 12 pm-6:30 pm (Walnut/Lander), EC Hughes 12 pm-7 pm (2805 SW Holden).

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am, bring your littlest one(s) – up to 12 months old – to story time at High Point Library! (3411 SW Raymond)

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARMSTAND: First weekly farmstand this summer for produce grown next to where it’s gold, 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW & SW Juneau)

POETRYBRIDGE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), with featured readers Jonathan Shipley and Christina Buckman – more info on the PoetryBridge website! (5612 California SW)

34TH DiSTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political organization meets at 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, with agenda items – according to this month’s newsletter – including an endorsement for King County Prosecuting Attorney and a discussion of immigration policies. (9131 California SW)

LOTS MORE … for today/tonight/beyond, on our complete-calendar page!