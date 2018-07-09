35th SW/SW Graham: SDOT seeks feedback on intersection redesign as part of West Seattle Greenway

That’s what SDOT has in mind for 35th/Graham in High Point, and they’ve just announced a drop-in feedback event for that and other elements of the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway‘s Phase 2. You’re invited to stop by Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) 5:30-7 pm Wednesday, July 18th. It’s slightly more detailed than the design featured in our April report (which was more about 35th than the greenway). You can read more about the greenway project here.