YOU’RE INVITED! Spanish-language film festival at Chief Sealth International High School

Chief Sealth International High School will host a film festival this Friday and Saturday – and the second day is open to the community. This celebration of Spanish-language films has quite a backstory – it’s a program with University of Washington involvement, and this UW article explains how it happened, who’s involved, and why. Here’s the announcement we received from the school:

You are invited to Chief Sealth International High School’s Spanish Language Film Festival this upcoming Friday and Saturday. While Friday’s events will be during school hours and mostly open to only students, the events on Saturday, May 5, are open to the community.

We will be viewing the Chilean film Rara and the Colombian/U.S. film Entre Nos (trailer above), with screenings, time for food, and other activities happening between 11-6 that day. We hope you can join us at Chief Sealth International High School. And please encourage your students to attend as well!

Schedule for Saturday:

11:00 am: Doors open. Light snacks

11:30 am: Brief intro to Pepa San Martín’s Rara; Screening of Rara (Chile)

1:00-2:00 pm: Food and social hour

2:00-3:15 pm: Workshops

3:30 pm: Brief intro to Gloria La Morte and Paola Mendoza’s Entre Nos (Colombia/U.S.) Screening of Entre Nos

6:00 pm: Closing Ceremony