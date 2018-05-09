YOU’RE INVITED: Discussion next week about Transit-Oriented Development in West Seattle

With light rail on the way to West Seattle … one local group says it’s time to talk about Transit-Oriented Development (TOD). Welcoming West Seattle has just announced “a lively discussion” about TOD and affordable housing, one week from tonight:

WEDNESDAY MAY 16 | 5:30 PM

Southwest Youth and Family Services, 4555 Delridge Way SW

Featuring:

Councilmember Lisa Herbold

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda

Bill Rumpf, Mercy Housing

Marijana Cvencek, Schemata Workgroup

Edward Butterfield, Sound Transit

Moderators:

Bryce Yadon, Futurewise

Matt Hutchins, Welcoming West Seattle

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Doors 5:30 pm, discussion 6:00 pm. Panelists will have a robust conversation on the ins and outs of implementing TOD, and what it will mean for further development and housing affordability; diving into the advocacy action necessary to capitalize on TOD, and how neighbors can start efforts now to be well positioned as new stations open over the next two decades. Our moderators will be asking a set of questions collected from community members and coalition partners. Please RSVP and submit any Transit Oriented Development and Affordable Housing Questions, here!