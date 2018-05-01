YOU CAN HELP! Lafayette Elementary Brownie Troop 44448 donation drive for Mary’s Place

Another chance for you to help neighbors in need! Your partners this time – Lafayette Elementary students. Kirsten Franklin-Temple shares the photo and announcement:

Lafayette Elementary School Brownie Troop 44448 is now collecting NEW underwear (for kids and adult) for Mary’s Place. The girls chose Mary’s Place to donate their cookie proceeds to, are collecting one of their highest-need items for, and will also be leading an activity with residents in the next couple months. New underwear donations are being collected through May 12 at Lafayette Elementary (box in front lobby) and at the Fit4Mom studio (2707 California Ave SW). Donations can also be picked up by troop leaders. To arrange for pickup, email troop44448@gmail.com.

Lafayette’s lobby is open weekdays 8 am to 2:30 pm, Kirsten says, and you can check Fit4Mom’s schedule here (drop off donations during any “studio” class).