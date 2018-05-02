West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

55℉

YOU CAN HELP! Home of West Seattle’s history needs your help in the near future

May 2, 2018 9:31 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle history | West Seattle news

(WSB file photo, past spring cleanup at Log House Museum)

The home of West Seattle’s history – including a collection of more than 14,000 historical artifacts and archives – is getting ready for the summer season and would love help from you. 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (May 5th), it’s annual spring cleanup time at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum. From museum manager Valerie Kendall:

We need help to:

· clean the museum exterior

· clean windows

· brush off cobwebs

· repair our fence

· building a community board and more!

Just show up on Saturday – if you have questions before then, you can e-mail Valerie at museum@loghousemuseum.org. The museum is at 3003 61st SW.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP! Home of West Seattle's history needs your help in the near future"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann