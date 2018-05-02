YOU CAN HELP! Home of West Seattle’s history needs your help in the near future

(WSB file photo, past spring cleanup at Log House Museum)

The home of West Seattle’s history – including a collection of more than 14,000 historical artifacts and archives – is getting ready for the summer season and would love help from you. 10 am-2 pm this Saturday (May 5th), it’s annual spring cleanup time at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s Log House Museum. From museum manager Valerie Kendall:

We need help to: · clean the museum exterior · clean windows · brush off cobwebs · repair our fence · building a community board and more!

Just show up on Saturday – if you have questions before then, you can e-mail Valerie at museum@loghousemuseum.org. The museum is at 3003 61st SW.