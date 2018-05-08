What’s ahead for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Ted Johnson for yet another reminder that it’s waterfowl-family-crossing season on roads in West Seattle and elsewhere (did you see last weekend’s video?). Now on to the highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NURSING INFORMATION SESSION: Interested in studying at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) to become a nurse or nursing assistant? Stop by today’s information session, 11 am-1 pm in Cascade Hall Room 201. (6000 16th SW)

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: West Seattle High School plays Nathan Hale HS in a Metro League tournament game, 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

DROP-IN CHESS: Kids and teens are welcome to stop in and play at High Point Library, 4:30-5:30 pm. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

TUESDAY TUNE-UP: Come to Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor) 6:30-8:30 pm, enjoy the piano music of Victor Janusz, and Medearis “MD” Dixson on saxophone, and learn about/support SANCA, as explained here. (1936 Harbor SW)

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: All welcome, all ages, at the monthly SDCG meeting at 2 Fingers Social, 7 pm. (9211 Delridge Way SW)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: All welcome at the monthly FCA board meeting, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse. (9131 California SW)

NEW SERIES OF DANCE CLASSES: 7 and 8:15 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle – learn swing and/or waltz. Call to register, and then start dancing tonight! (4217 SW Oregon)

MICHIGAN RATTLERS: Live free in-store performance at Easy Street Records, 7 pm, all ages. (California/Alaska)

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA: 7:30 pm at Whisky West (WSB sponsor) – see recaps here. (6451 California SW)

